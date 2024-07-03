Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Increases Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 507.7% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 214.8% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN opened at $303.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $299.86 and a 200-day moving average of $335.76. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $278.69 and a 1-year high of $387.51. The firm has a market cap of $190.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). Accenture had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $16.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.25%.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.12, for a total value of $1,369,747.96. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 30,702 shares in the company, valued at $9,705,516.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,083 shares of company stock valued at $6,302,285 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Accenture from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $409.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $398.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.74.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

