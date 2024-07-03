Walken (WLKN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.87 Million

Walken (WLKN) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. Walken has a market cap of $1.87 million and $2.25 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Walken has traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar. One Walken token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Walken Token Profile

Walken’s genesis date was June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 763,374,324 tokens. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Walken is medium.com/@walken.io. The official website for Walken is walken.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.

Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning.

WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

Buying and Selling Walken

