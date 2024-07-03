GXChain (GXC) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $26.58 Million

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 3rd. GXChain has a market cap of $26.58 million and $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000589 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001273 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000669 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000638 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “## What is GXChain (GXC)?GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

