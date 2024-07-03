Fetch.ai Trading Down 29% This Week (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and approximately $113.46 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for about $1.24 or 0.00002068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 29% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00044948 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00008609 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00012680 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00010822 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00005755 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

