Wanchain (WAN) Price Reaches $0.18 on Exchanges

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000299 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a market cap of $35.68 million and $1.10 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00044948 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00008609 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00012680 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00010822 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00005755 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,096,941 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

