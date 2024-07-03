CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Up 6.1% Over Last 7 Days

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 3rd. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $33.76 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0419 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00013007 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00009694 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,175.74 or 1.00004230 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001009 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00012612 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00005993 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.71 or 0.00077627 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.04359234 USD and is up 3.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $959,416.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

