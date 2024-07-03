Ergo Price Up 1.4% Over Last 7 Days (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.94 or 0.00001556 BTC on major exchanges. Ergo has a market cap of $71.34 million and approximately $644,093.42 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ergo has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,173.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.74 or 0.00621106 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.80 or 0.00122640 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009615 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00037348 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $166.50 or 0.00276701 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00044917 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.91 or 0.00071318 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 76,177,101 coins and its circulating supply is 76,176,885 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

