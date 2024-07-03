Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $30.73

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.73 and last traded at $30.78, with a volume of 821247 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HSBC reduced their price target on Yum China from $66.80 to $51.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum China presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.65.

Get Yum China alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on YUMC

Yum China Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.16.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Yum China had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yum China

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its holdings in Yum China by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 12,223,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,391,000 after buying an additional 3,389,987 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 4.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,819,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,682,000 after purchasing an additional 337,033 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Yum China by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,584,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,139,000 after purchasing an additional 582,792 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at $265,777,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Yum China by 23.3% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,847,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,088,000 after purchasing an additional 916,418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.