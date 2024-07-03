Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.65

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.65 and last traded at $8.68, with a volume of 1251245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.02.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HE. StockNews.com raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $937.55 million, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $897.16 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 9.58%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 54.4% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the first quarter worth $230,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 48,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 19,883 shares in the last quarter. 59.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

