Boeing (NYSE:BA) Trading 1.8% Higher

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $189.47 and last traded at $185.27. Approximately 3,838,973 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 8,519,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $182.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Baird R W upgraded Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Argus lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.89.

Boeing Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $113.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.23 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.56.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boeing

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 491 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in Boeing by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 9,833 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 7.0% in the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,885 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 10.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,789 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 47.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

