Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $72.97 and last traded at $72.24. Approximately 3,485,931 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 17,690,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.79.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.26 and its 200 day moving average is $75.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.33.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $30.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.59 billion. On average, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.84%.

Institutional Trading of Alibaba Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $329,367,000. Blue Pool Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,726,000. H&H International Investment LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 4,959,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $384,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,730 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,140,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $243,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,610,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group

(Get Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.