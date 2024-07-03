Kitwave Group plc (LON:KITW) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.85

Kitwave Group plc (LON:KITW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.85 ($0.05) per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Kitwave Group Trading Up 5.9 %

KITW opened at GBX 313 ($3.96) on Wednesday. Kitwave Group has a 52 week low of GBX 236.40 ($2.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 409.50 ($5.18). The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 363.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 326.13. The firm has a market cap of £219.44 million, a P/E ratio of 1,136.54 and a beta of 0.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 455 ($5.76) price target on shares of Kitwave Group in a research note on Tuesday.

Kitwave Group Company Profile

Kitwave Group plc engages in the wholesale business in the United Kingdom. It operates in three divisions: Ambient, Frozen & Chilled, and Foodservice. The Ambient division supplies confectionery, soft drinks, crisps and snacks, and tobacco. This division serves independent convenience stores, vending operators, national retailers, and other UK wholesalers.

