Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIA) Raises Dividend to $0.46 Per Share

Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.4609 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This is an increase from Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Healthcare Trust Stock Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:HTIA opened at $14.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.32. Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $9.54 and a 1-year high of $19.28.

About Healthcare Trust

Healthcare Trust, Inc is a publicly registered real estate investment trust focused on acquiring a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on seniors housing and medical office buildings, located in the United States.

