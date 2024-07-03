JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JGGI) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 5.70 Per Share

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JGGI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share on Monday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Global Growth & Income’s previous dividend of $4.61. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

JGGI opened at GBX 577.36 ($7.30) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 30.12 and a quick ratio of 5.88. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income has a 12 month low of GBX 454.50 ($5.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 580 ($7.34). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 557.90 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 540.10. The stock has a market cap of £2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 663.22 and a beta of 0.64.

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, with a bias towards large cap companies.

