JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JGGI) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 5.70 Per Share

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JGGI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share on Monday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Global Growth & Income’s previous dividend of $4.61. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Stock Up 0.1 %
JGGI opened at GBX 577.36 ($7.30) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 30.12 and a quick ratio of 5.88. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income has a 12 month low of GBX 454.50 ($5.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 580 ($7.34). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 557.90 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 540.10. The stock has a market cap of £2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 663.22 and a beta of 0.64.
JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Global Growth & Income
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- The Meaning Behind Short Interest: Beyond the Short Squeeze Hype
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Savvy Investors’ Rate Cut Portfolio: Bonds, Small Caps, Energy
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Generac Holdings Stock: Mixed Signals Leave Investors Uncertain
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Global Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.