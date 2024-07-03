Artemis Alpha Trust (LON:ATS) Announces Dividend of GBX 4.26

Artemis Alpha Trust (LON:ATS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.26 ($0.05) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Artemis Alpha Trust’s previous dividend of $2.54. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of ATS opened at GBX 357 ($4.52) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 365.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 344.45. Artemis Alpha Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 260 ($3.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 378 ($4.78). The company has a market capitalization of £116.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,100.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Artemis Alpha Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

