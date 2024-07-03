DSW Capital plc (LON:DSW) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.75

DSW Capital plc (LON:DSW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

DSW Capital Trading Up 6.0 %

DSW Capital stock opened at GBX 53 ($0.67) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £11.62 million, a PE ratio of -4,700.00 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 48.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 51.32. DSW Capital has a 52 week low of GBX 35.60 ($0.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 75 ($0.95).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of DSW Capital in a research note on Tuesday.

DSW Capital Company Profile

DSW Capital plc provides professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers corporate finance advice, financial due diligence, business recovery, equity finance, DSW venture, wealth advisory, forensic and valuation, business planning, and debt and tax advisory services; and asset based lending risk management services in the tech and media sectors.

Featured Stories

