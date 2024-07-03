NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) traded up 3.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.41 and last traded at $4.31. 24,725,719 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 54,530,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.

NIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NIO from $5.90 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.80 to $5.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on NIO from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.55.

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.62.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 39.38% and a negative return on equity of 111.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 272.3% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6,875 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in NIO during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.



NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

