Warpaint London (LON:W7L) Hits New 52-Week High at $650.00

Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 650 ($8.22) and last traded at GBX 647 ($8.18), with a volume of 239467 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 618 ($7.82).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have issued reports on W7L shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 580 ($7.34) target price on shares of Warpaint London in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Warpaint London in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Warpaint London
Warpaint London Trading Down 2.3 %
Warpaint London Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Warpaint London’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Warpaint London’s payout ratio is 5,000.00%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Warpaint London news, insider Samuel Bazini sold 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 450 ($5.69), for a total transaction of £15,750,000 ($19,921,578.55). In other news, insider Samuel Bazini sold 3,500,000 shares of Warpaint London stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 450 ($5.69), for a total value of £15,750,000 ($19,921,578.55). Also, insider Neil Rodol sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 485 ($6.13), for a total value of £1,212,500 ($1,533,645.33). Corporate insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.
Warpaint London Company Profile
Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers its cosmetic skincare products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names. It also provides supply chain management services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Warpaint London
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- The Meaning Behind Short Interest: Beyond the Short Squeeze Hype
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Savvy Investors’ Rate Cut Portfolio: Bonds, Small Caps, Energy
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Generac Holdings Stock: Mixed Signals Leave Investors Uncertain
Receive News & Ratings for Warpaint London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warpaint London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.