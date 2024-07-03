National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $22.68

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.68 and last traded at $22.85, with a volume of 30146 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.95.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.28. The company has a market capitalization of $546.61 million, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
National Research (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.31 million during the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 54.83% and a net margin of 20.60%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRC. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in National Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,124,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Research by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 86,202 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in National Research by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in National Research by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 16,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in National Research by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 780,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,889,000 after buying an additional 7,591 shares during the period. 47.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.
