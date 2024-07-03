Short Interest in Daxor Co. (NASDAQ:DXR) Rises By 15.2%

Daxor Co. (NASDAQ:DXR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the May 31st total of 6,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.
Daxor Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of DXR stock opened at $8.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.00. Daxor has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $10.15.
Daxor Company Profile
