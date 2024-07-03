Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Short Interest Up 15.4% in June

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,750,000 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the May 31st total of 3,250,000 shares. Currently, 11.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 945,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiverr International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Fiverr International in the first quarter valued at about $400,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Fiverr International by 9.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Fiverr International by 21.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FVRR shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Fiverr International from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group lowered Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiverr International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.09.

Fiverr International Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FVRR opened at $21.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $822.86 million, a P/E ratio of 96.77 and a beta of 1.71. Fiverr International has a 12 month low of $18.83 and a 12 month high of $34.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.09.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). Fiverr International had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $93.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.45 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiverr International will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

Featured Articles

