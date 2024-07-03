First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,500 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the May 31st total of 66,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 413,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund stock opened at $24.10 on Wednesday. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a 12-month low of $22.03 and a 12-month high of $25.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.56.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.1955 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.
The First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for FTGC Fund index. The fund is an actively managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad exposure to commodities through futures contracts. The fund is structured as a 1940 Act open-ended fund.
