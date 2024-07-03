First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,500 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the May 31st total of 66,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 413,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund stock opened at $24.10 on Wednesday. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a 12-month low of $22.03 and a 12-month high of $25.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.56.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.1955 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund

About First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 24,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 14,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $893,000. Mainsail Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after buying an additional 17,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period.

The First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for FTGC Fund index. The fund is an actively managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad exposure to commodities through futures contracts. The fund is structured as a 1940 Act open-ended fund.

