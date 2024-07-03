Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Short Interest Update

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the May 31st total of 14,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hurco Companies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hurco Companies stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,026 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 3.33% of Hurco Companies worth $4,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Hurco Companies alerts:

Hurco Companies Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:HURC opened at $15.28 on Wednesday. Hurco Companies has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $28.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.42 and its 200 day moving average is $20.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.63 million, a PE ratio of -33.22 and a beta of 0.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hurco Companies ( NASDAQ:HURC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.17 million for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%.

HURC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Hurco Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hurco Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

View Our Latest Analysis on HURC

Hurco Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. Its principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hurco Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hurco Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.