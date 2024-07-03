Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Short Interest Update

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the May 31st total of 14,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hurco Companies
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hurco Companies stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,026 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 3.33% of Hurco Companies worth $4,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.
Hurco Companies Trading Down 1.8 %
NASDAQ:HURC opened at $15.28 on Wednesday. Hurco Companies has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $28.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.42 and its 200 day moving average is $20.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.63 million, a PE ratio of -33.22 and a beta of 0.38.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
HURC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Hurco Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hurco Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th.
View Our Latest Analysis on HURC
Hurco Companies Company Profile
Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. Its principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hurco Companies
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- The Meaning Behind Short Interest: Beyond the Short Squeeze Hype
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Savvy Investors’ Rate Cut Portfolio: Bonds, Small Caps, Energy
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Generac Holdings Stock: Mixed Signals Leave Investors Uncertain
Receive News & Ratings for Hurco Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hurco Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.