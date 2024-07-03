ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK) Short Interest Update

ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the May 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ECB Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ ECBK opened at $12.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.70. ECB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $13.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

ECB Bancorp (NASDAQ:ECBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.21 million for the quarter. ECB Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 7.01%.

Insider Activity at ECB Bancorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ECB Bancorp

In other ECB Bancorp news, Director Paul A. Delory sold 5,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $58,199.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,682.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other ECB Bancorp news, Director Paul A. Delory sold 5,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $58,199.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,682.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO John A. Citrano bought 4,800 shares of ECB Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $58,608.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,694.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 6,100 shares of company stock worth $74,231 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Minerva Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ECB Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of ECB Bancorp by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of ECB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $1,345,000. 30.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ECB Bancorp

ECB Bancorp, Inc operating as a holding company for Everett Co-operative Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including certificate of deposit accounts, IRAs, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand deposit accounts, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts.

