Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Short Interest Up 15.0% in June

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the May 31st total of 49,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 8.3% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $423,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 131,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 248,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 14,378 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.0 %

DMO stock opened at $11.98 on Wednesday. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $12.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.51.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.03%.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

