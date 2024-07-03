Short Interest in Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGO) Grows By 15.2%

Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the May 31st total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Freightos Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Freightos stock opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.67. Freightos has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99.

Get Freightos alerts:

Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 million. Freightos had a negative return on equity of 19.04% and a negative net margin of 99.95%. As a group, analysts expect that Freightos will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Freightos from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Freightos

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Freightos stock. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,771,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,339,000. M&G Plc owned about 3.70% of Freightos as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

About Freightos

(Get Free Report)

Freightos Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vendor-neutral booking and payment platform for international freight. It operates WebCargo, a platform for connecting carriers and forwarders; and Freightos.com, a platform for connecting service providers to importers/exporters. The company also offers software-as-a-service solutions, such as WebCargo Air for airline rates and ebookings; WebCargo AcceleRate, a multi-modal rate repository; data services; and WebCargo Airline Control Panel that enables airlines to control bookings and optimize pricing with real-time booking analytics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freightos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freightos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.