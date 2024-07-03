Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA) Short Interest Update

Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the May 31st total of 47,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERNA. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eterna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eterna Therapeutics by 30.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Eterna Therapeutics by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 54,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 25,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Eterna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $933,000. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eterna Therapeutics alerts:

Eterna Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ERNA opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. Eterna Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $2.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

About Eterna Therapeutics

Eterna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ERNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Eterna Therapeutics Inc, a life science company, provides mRNA cell engineering technologies. Its technologies include mRNA cell reprogramming and gene editing; NoveSlice and UltraSlice gene-editing proteins; and the ToRNAdo mRNA delivery system. The company has a license agreement with Factor Bioscience Limited.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eterna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eterna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.