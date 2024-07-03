Short Interest in FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) Increases By 15.3%

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the May 31st total of 7,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of FinWise Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FINW. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of FinWise Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in FinWise Bancorp by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FinWise Bancorp by 100.0% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FinWise Bancorp by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 376,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 24,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of FinWise Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,023,000. 35.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FinWise Bancorp alerts:

FinWise Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ FINW opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. FinWise Bancorp has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $14.98. The company has a market capitalization of $131.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.17.

FinWise Bancorp Company Profile

FinWise Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FINW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $23.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.68 million. FinWise Bancorp had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 10.99%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FinWise Bancorp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Utah. The company offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, health savings account demand deposits, NOW and money market accounts, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.

Featured Articles

