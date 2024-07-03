Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIOV. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 403,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,723,000 after buying an additional 15,819 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 217,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 118,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after purchasing an additional 10,342 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Corporation boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 99,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,762,000 after buying an additional 5,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 96,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,522,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIOV opened at $83.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.24. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $70.68 and a 52-week high of $90.33. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.21.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

