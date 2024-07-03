Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $383,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $24.31 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.83 and a 1-year high of $24.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.38.
About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
