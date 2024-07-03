Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSMR. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 49.9% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Denver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSMR opened at $23.45 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $23.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.64.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0531 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

