Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSMT. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 236,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after acquiring an additional 131,171 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,917,000. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 94,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 208.5% in the first quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 58,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 12,210 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSMT opened at $22.92 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.80 and a twelve month high of $23.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.18.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.0559 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

