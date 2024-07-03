Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Acquires 328 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 6.4% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 7.9% during the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 43,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. CAP Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 13.2% during the first quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 7,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 227,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,327,000 after acquiring an additional 29,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Applied Capital LLC FL boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 19,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of O opened at $52.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $64.18. The stock has a market cap of $45.65 billion, a PE ratio of 48.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.97.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.263 dividend. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jul 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 291.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on O shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.35.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

