Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Given New $240.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on JLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $246.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.33.

JLL opened at $203.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12 month low of $119.46 and a 12 month high of $213.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,653,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at $97,018,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 27.3% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,072,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,235,000 after purchasing an additional 443,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.8% during the first quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 13,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

