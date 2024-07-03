UBS Group Lowers CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Price Target to $95.00

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CBRE. StockNews.com lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.17.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CBRE Group

CBRE Group Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE CBRE opened at $87.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CBRE Group has a 12 month low of $64.63 and a 12 month high of $98.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.95 and its 200 day moving average is $89.50. The stock has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.40.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CBRE Group will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CBRE Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Humankind Investments LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 42,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in CBRE Group by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group

(Get Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.