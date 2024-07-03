Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Given New $29.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $28.50 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Embraer from $19.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Embraer from $21.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Embraer from $21.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.83.

Shares of ERJ opened at $25.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Embraer has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $31.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.18.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Embraer had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $896.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.92 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Embraer will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ERJ. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Embraer by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Embraer by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 44,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Embraer by 33.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Embraer in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

