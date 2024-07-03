SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 81.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,456 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

NYSE OBDC opened at $15.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.16 and its 200-day moving average is $15.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.88. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $16.91.

Blue Owl Capital Cuts Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OBDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $399.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.16 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 48.25%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 10%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 74.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group upped their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OBDC

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.