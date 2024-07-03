SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.05 Million in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 83,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VYMI stock opened at $68.94 on Wednesday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $59.20 and a 12-month high of $71.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.83.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $1.009 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

