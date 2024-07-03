Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 75.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,032 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $837.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.82 billion, a PE ratio of 46.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $836.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $756.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.59 and a twelve month high of $1,229.00.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 34.09%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at $15,147,374. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at $15,147,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,325 shares of company stock worth $1,116,736. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SMCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $937.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 price target for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $954.38.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

