8,463 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Bought by Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC

Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.8% of Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 7th. HSBC raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.82.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $114.18 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.