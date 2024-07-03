FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $16.00-16.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $16.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.18-2.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.19 billion.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FDS. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $460.00 target price (down previously from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an underperform rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $432.00.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $416.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $421.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $446.53. FactSet Research Systems has a one year low of $385.27 and a one year high of $488.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.75.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.46. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The business had revenue of $552.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 16.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

In related news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total transaction of $138,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,204. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.98, for a total transaction of $1,226,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,281,976.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total transaction of $138,435.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $30,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,419 shares of company stock valued at $11,606,013. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

