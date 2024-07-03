Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 13.500-13.800 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 13.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.6 billion-$10.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.6 billion. Constellation Brands also updated its FY25 guidance to $13.50-13.80 EPS.

STZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $296.00 to $291.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. HSBC raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded Constellation Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $298.37.

STZ opened at $258.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $255.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.86. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $227.50 and a fifty-two week high of $274.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 13.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.07%.

In other news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total transaction of $827,053.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,270.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total value of $827,053.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,270.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,512,503.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,031 shares of company stock worth $12,582,321 over the last three months. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

