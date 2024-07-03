Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Raises Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 74.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,853 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAT has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Applied Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Applied Materials from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.84.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,091,873.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,091,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $1,597,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,767,230.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,827 shares of company stock valued at $21,382,560 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $240.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $219.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $199.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.56. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $249.42.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.39%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

