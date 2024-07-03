Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Sells 352 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $269.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $404.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $261.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.99. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $202.44 and a one year high of $270.41.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.