Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Cuts Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lessened its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,225,227,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,065,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,991,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,215 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 20,527.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 935,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,857,060,000 after acquiring an additional 930,732 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 193.8% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 1,175,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,308,000 after acquiring an additional 775,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,800,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI stock opened at $228.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $220.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.90. The firm has a market cap of $113.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.33, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.08. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $241.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Analog Devices from $221.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.23.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total transaction of $687,311.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,982.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total value of $687,311.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,982.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.55, for a total transaction of $980,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,947.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,121 shares of company stock worth $11,168,654. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

