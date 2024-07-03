Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Saxon Interests Inc.

Saxon Interests Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Saxon Interests Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 45.3% during the first quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 772.0% during the first quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 81,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,237,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 85,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI opened at $269.65 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $261.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.99. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $202.44 and a 12-month high of $270.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

