QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Stock Price Down 1.6%

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.83 and last traded at $4.84. 1,015,647 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 7,934,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.92.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QS. UBS Group reduced their price objective on QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.38 and a quick ratio of 10.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.21.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jagdeep Singh sold 192,270 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total transaction of $1,028,644.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,809,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,029,503.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other QuantumScape news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 22,554 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $129,008.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,207,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,906,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jagdeep Singh sold 192,270 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total value of $1,028,644.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,809,253 shares in the company, valued at $15,029,503.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 490,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,768,719 over the last three months. 10.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 595.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. StepStone Group LP bought a new position in QuantumScape in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in QuantumScape by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in QuantumScape in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. 29.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

