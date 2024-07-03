ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Stock Price Up 2.2%

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.68 and last traded at $22.65. 1,160,449 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 6,424,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $11.00 to $7.80 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup lowered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.60 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $9.30 to $9.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.01.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.34). ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 47.59%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Equities analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.35%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at $130,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at $257,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 18.4% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 55,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 8,665 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 2.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at $546,000. 21.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

