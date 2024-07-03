Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Shares Down 7%

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.53 and last traded at $7.62. 1,575,325 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 3,131,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NKLA shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Nikola in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on Nikola in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Nikola in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company.

Nikola Trading Up 8.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.00) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($3.00). The firm had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 million.

Insider Activity at Nikola

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Girsky purchased 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $539,994.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,214.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Nikola by 162.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 49,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30,490 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nikola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Seaview Investment Managers LLC grew its holdings in Nikola by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 68,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its holdings in Nikola by 817.5% in the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 93,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 83,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nikola by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 43,985 shares in the last quarter. 37.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in truck and energy units. It commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

