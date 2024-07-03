Wasatch Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,272,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,988,000. Wasatch Advisors LP owned approximately 0.72% of Dutch Bros as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth $3,852,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth $13,610,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,614,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,288,000 after buying an additional 1,120,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Dutch Bros by 191.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,177,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,369,000 after purchasing an additional 773,616 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dutch Bros news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 264,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $9,585,687.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 634,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,970,456.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dutch Bros news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 264,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $9,585,687.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 634,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,970,456.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 16,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $592,601.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 634,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,856,238.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,228,068 shares of company stock valued at $44,765,154. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BROS opened at $41.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.03. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 232.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 2.53. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $42.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $275.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.71 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 1.99%. Sell-side analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.55.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

